Unitree and the Humanoid Robot Revolution

Robots are here, and they’re going to change the world, with Unitree currently in pole position. Joining me to discuss are Niko Ciminelli, longtime SemiAnalysis advisor, robot kid and VC along with Reyk Knuhtsen, robotics lead at SemiAnalysis. Lily Ottinger cohosts.

Our conversation covers:

Why robots are the real general-purpose technology because, for the first time in history, we can decouple capital from human labor.

How everyone keeps underestimating Unitree: the DJI and BYD playbooks, the danger of dismissing “robot dogs,” and why iteration speed matters more than dancing demos.

China’s edge: vertical integration, actuator manufacturing, and supply chains that make Chinese humanoids much cheaper than American ones.

Why you can’t AI your way out of a hardware problem or from a supply chain that makes your robot far more expensive to build.

What America should do next: allied supply chains, special economic zones, and industrial policy.

suno song: https://suno.com/s/EBSxwT7ltOerJJGD

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