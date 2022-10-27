What will the Biden administration's new export controls mean for the US and Chinese semiconductor industries as well as the future of the US-China relationship?

To discuss, I assembled the Chips Avengers, consisting of Reva Goujon (Rhodium Group), Jay Goldberg (Digits to Dollars), Doug O'Laughlin (Fabricated Knowledge), and Martin Chorzempa (PIIE). We got into

The second-order implications of the Biden Administration's moves for industry

What it would take for China to circumvent these controls

How Beijing might strike back

How the regulations could impact the risk of war

Outtro music by Chinese rapper and pop star 婁峻碩 called Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YGl-s-FzsFI

Image courtesy of midjourney from the prompt: "US China chip war EUV"

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