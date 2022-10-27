ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
US-China Chip War
0:00
-1:01:41

US-China Chip War

Jordan Schneider

What will the Biden administration's new export controls mean for the US and Chinese semiconductor industries as well as the future of the US-China relationship?

To discuss, I assembled the Chips Avengers, consisting of Reva Goujon (Rhodium Group), Jay Goldberg (Digits to Dollars), Doug O'Laughlin (Fabricated Knowledge), and Martin Chorzempa (PIIE). We got into

  • The second-order implications of the Biden Administration's moves for industry

  • What it would take for China to circumvent these controls

  • How Beijing might strike back

  • How the regulations could impact the risk of war

Outtro music by Chinese rapper and pop star 婁峻碩 called Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YGl-s-FzsFI

Image courtesy of midjourney from the prompt: "US China chip war EUV"

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