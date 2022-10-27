What will the Biden administration's new export controls mean for the US and Chinese semiconductor industries as well as the future of the US-China relationship?
To discuss, I assembled the Chips Avengers, consisting of Reva Goujon (Rhodium Group), Jay Goldberg (Digits to Dollars), Doug O'Laughlin (Fabricated Knowledge), and Martin Chorzempa (PIIE). We got into
The second-order implications of the Biden Administration's moves for industry
What it would take for China to circumvent these controls
How Beijing might strike back
How the regulations could impact the risk of war
Outtro music by Chinese rapper and pop star 婁峻碩 called Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YGl-s-FzsFI
Image courtesy of midjourney from the prompt: "US China chip war EUV"
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