US-China Science Relations and the PhDs Caught in the Middle

What's it like to live across the US-China scientific divide? Yale Law School postdoc, particle physicist and essayist Yangyang Cheng (@yangyang_cheng) joins me alongside undergrad Alex Liang to talk about understanding the other, how the personal can be lost in the noise of geopolitical tension and science across borders.

We also discuss

Power hierarchies and identities

The “new red scare” and scrutiny on Chinese scientists

The Large Hadron Collider as a

Language as an instrument of state power

"Brain drain" and other phrases Yangyang doesn't like

Please consider supporting ChinaTalk on Patreon at https://www.patreon.com/ChinaTalk

Links to Yangyang’s articles:

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/03/opinion/sunday/coronavirus-china-US.html

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/oct/05/west-china-threat-real-place-domestic-agendas

https://thebulletin.org/premium/2020-12/the-edge-of-our-existence-a-particle-physicist-examines-the-architecture-of-society/

Outro music: I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free by Nina Simone https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=inNBpizpZkE

Get bonus content on Patreon



See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices