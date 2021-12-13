US-China Science Relations and the PhDs Caught in the Middle

What's it like to live across the US-China scientific divide? Yale Law School postdoc, particle physicist and essayist Yangyang Cheng (@yangyang_cheng) joins me alongside undergrad Alex Liang to talk about understanding the other, how the personal can be lost in the noise of geopolitical tension and science across borders.
We also discuss
Power hierarchies and identities
The “new red scare” and scrutiny on Chinese scientists
The Large Hadron Collider as a
Language as an instrument of state power
"Brain drain" and other phrases Yangyang doesn't like
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Links to Yangyang’s articles:
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/03/opinion/sunday/coronavirus-china-US.html
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/oct/05/west-china-threat-real-place-domestic-agendas
https://thebulletin.org/premium/2020-12/the-edge-of-our-existence-a-particle-physicist-examines-the-architecture-of-society/
Outro music: I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free by Nina Simone https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=inNBpizpZkE
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