ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
US-China Tech in 2023: Top 5 Stories of the Year
0:00
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US-China Tech in 2023: Top 5 Stories of the Year

Jordan Schneider

Kevin Xu of https://interconnect.substack.com/ and I run down our top five stories of the year in US-China tech. We get into:

  • The eternal chip war

  • The battle for AI model supremacy

  • EV competition

  • Venture investing in China

  • PDD and Temu's rise

  • TikTok's impressive resilience

Here's ChinaTalk's attempt to benchmark Chinese models https://www.chinatalk.media/p/putting-chinas-top-llms-to-the-test

Outtro music: two songs from my spotify wrapped which are kind of ancillary to crappy US-China relations?

2gether, Mura Masa and Gretel Ganlyn: https://open.spotify.com/track/1Wqd0R1X1tuVK9FySVyLpt?si=48a61ddf3f094b57

No Talk, Lowell: https://open.spotify.com/track/0ToOqwERQswtN1O7AveCU9?si=9424183956b74960

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