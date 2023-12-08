US-China Tech in 2023: Top 5 Stories of the Year

Kevin Xu of https://interconnect.substack.com/ and I run down our top five stories of the year in US-China tech. We get into:
The eternal chip war
The battle for AI model supremacy
EV competition
Venture investing in China
PDD and Temu's rise
TikTok's impressive resilience
Here's ChinaTalk's attempt to benchmark Chinese models https://www.chinatalk.media/p/putting-chinas-top-llms-to-the-test
Outtro music: two songs from my spotify wrapped which are kind of ancillary to crappy US-China relations?
2gether, Mura Masa and Gretel Ganlyn: https://open.spotify.com/track/1Wqd0R1X1tuVK9FySVyLpt?si=48a61ddf3f094b57
No Talk, Lowell: https://open.spotify.com/track/0ToOqwERQswtN1O7AveCU9?si=9424183956b74960
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