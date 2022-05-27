US-China Tech Relations: A Guide for the Perplexed

Where should US-China tech relations go? What should “Competitive when it should be. Collaborative when it can be. Adversarial when it must be” actually mean in practice?

To discuss, on this episode we have John Bateman, a newly minted senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and my Rhodium colleague Charlie Vest as co-host.

We get into

- Analyzing the China tech threat and current tech policy

- US public strategy on China and tech and why it’s not very clear.

- How LCD panels made it onto the list of critical tech in mid-nineties but mobile phones didn’t.

- Why it’s so difficult for intelligence analysts to assess and predict the behavior of a foreign leader.

John's report: https://carnegieendowment.org/2022/04/25/u.s.-china-technological-decoupling-strategy-and-policy-framework-pub-86897

What American policymakers read: https://scholars-stage.org/american-policy-makers-do-not-read-books/

Outro music: Talkin' John Birch Paranoid Blues by Bob Dylan, live at Carnegie Hall 1963

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U5Xn9YOKPcQ

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