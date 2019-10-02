U.S. Foreign Policy in Asia

Mira Rapp-Hooper, senior fellow at the Council of Foreign Relations, provides an overview of the history of U.S. foreign policy from Washington’s farewell address to the modern day. She also discusses the implications of a rising China for the future of U.S. alliances.

3:20: The costs of going it alone

10:41: Cold War “Great Power” competition

36:32: The Taiwan Strait crisis

41:47: Trump and the future of U.S. alliances

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