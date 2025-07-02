Wagner, Two Years On (Kamil on Coups and Power)

How does Russia prevent uprisings, and what can other authoritarians learn from Moscow’s methods of coup control?

For the second anniversary of the Wagner uprising, ChinaTalk interviewed London-based historian Kamil Galeev, who was also a classmate of Jordan’s at Peking University.

We discuss…

Why the Wagner Group rebelled in 2023, and why the coup attempt ultimately failed,

How Wagner shifted the Kremlin’s assessment of internal political challengers,

Similarities between post-Soviet doomerism and the American right,

Historical examples of foreign policy inflienced by a victimhood mentality,

Barriers to Chinese hegemony.

Outro Music: Султан Лагучев - Любовь беда (YouTube Link)

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