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ChinaTalk

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ChinaTalk
War for Taiwan: What Happens If China Wins?
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War for Taiwan: What Happens If China Wins?

Jordan Schneider

Say China wins a war for Taiwan. What happens next?

To discuss the political and economic consequences of a PRC takeover of Taiwan, I have on today Jude Blanchette and Gerard Dipippo, both fellows at CSIS. Our conversation builds off their paper https://www.chinatalk.media/p/war-for-taiwan-what-happens-after.

We recorded this episode in mid-December.

Outtro Music: 水哥 ft. 蛋堡 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nHU9kEYiAQw&list=PLegPxPQebljkJOhscK3tLUXfZ9n1lgkwC&index=31

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