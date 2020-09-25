ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
War in Taiwan
0:00
-36:57

War in Taiwan

Is Taiwan Prepared?
Jordan Schneider

Why would Xi invade and is the Taiwanese military up to the challenge? Paul Huang, freelance journalist, Fletcher School grad and fellow at the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation joins to discuss.

Please consider supporting ChinaTalk and/or offering me gainful employment! If you want to get in touch, just email at jorschneider@gmail.com or message me on twitter

Intro Music: 【青春不留白】莒光園地 (Taiwanese military broadcast music)

Outtro Music: 陳嫺靜 - 輕輕 (Taiwanese R&B artist)

Check out some more here: https://www.bandwagon.asia/articles/the-next-wave-of-taiwanese-hip-hop-artists

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