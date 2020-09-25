War in Taiwan

Why would Xi invade and is the Taiwanese military up to the challenge? Paul Huang, freelance journalist, Fletcher School grad and fellow at the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation joins to discuss.

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Intro Music: 【青春不留白】莒光園地 (Taiwanese military broadcast music)

Outtro Music: 陳嫺靜 - 輕輕 (Taiwanese R&B artist)

Check out some more here: https://www.bandwagon.asia/articles/the-next-wave-of-taiwanese-hip-hop-artists

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