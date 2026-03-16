WarTalk: AI, Nukes, Iran and Autonomous War

WarTalk launches! We chat with Pranay Vaddi (MIT, Sandia, formerly Biden NSC) and Chris McGuire (State, NSC, now CFR) about AI, nuclear command and control, deterrence, and how new military technologies could reshape strategic stability. We cover why the U.S. insists on keeping humans in the loop for nuclear employment decisions, where AI may still play a role in warning and decision support, and how drone warfare, undersea detection, and strategic AI capabilities could change the future of war.



05:00 How “human in the loop” became U.S. nuclear policy

12:25 Accident risk, NC3, and the new dangers AI could introduce

20:25 Where AI could help: targeting, planning, and decision support

57:25 The bigger issue: proliferation of AI-enabled strategic military capabilities

1:07:30 Tactical nuclear use, escalation, and lessons from recent wars

1:17:40 What an AI nonproliferation regime might actually look like

1:32:15 Civilian harm, targeting mistakes, and whether AI makes war more or less humane

suno song: https://suno.com/s/d1tG4bBVnCULgQqd

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