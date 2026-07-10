WarTalk: Iran + Randy Schriver on Asian Defense

Beijing just announced a persistent Coast Guard patrol east of Taiwan, the administration is calling arms sales a "bargaining chip," and the NDS doesn't mention Taiwan at all. Is deterrence in the Strait quietly coming apart?

Randy Schriver is Chairman of the Institute for Indo-Pacific Security (the successor to Project 2049), current chair of the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission, and served as Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs in the first Trump administration.

We discuss…

China's new persistent Coast Guard patrol east of Taiwan , and how lawfare, fishermen rescues, and radio queries make sovereignty claims physically manifest,

Why treating arms sales as a "bargaining chip" puts the US out of compliance with the Taiwan Relations Act ,

Whether Seoul and Tokyo go nuclear as hedging accelerates — and what the axis of autocracy means for a Korea contingency,

How many Chinese mothers will sacrifice their only legal child for a Xi Jinping vanity project — and why America stopped doing information warfare,

Blockade vs. invasion , Hellscape, and why the US should exercise a Keelung–Yonaguni corridor with Japan,

The own-goal management of US-India relations, plus Randy's reading list for new Indo-Pacific hands.

song link: https://suno.com/s/aRUtODqWdnqhKG3l

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