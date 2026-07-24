WarTalk: Iran War Back On, Rogue AI, Ukraine Civ-Mil

Five months into the Iran campaign, the US has two carrier strike groups parked in the Arabian Sea, a blockade that may take months to bite, and a daisy chain of tankers stretching thousands of miles because there is no longer any fuel or food to buy inside the Gulf. Now the Houthis have entered the chat and declared their own blockade of the Bab el-Mandeb.

Just the OG crew with Bryan Clark, senior fellow at the Hudson Institute and a former submarine officer, Justin Mc a former special operations officer who works on defense technology, and Tony Stark.

We discuss…

What Trump is doing in Iran, why the Navy is short-cycling ships out of maintenance and what happened the last time the fleet ran this hot, from McCain and Fitzgerald to the Truman’s two collisions in one deployment

Why a ground campaign in Iran is a fantasy , from the Marsh Arabs to the Alborz range to the Baluch salt flats, and what Shia militias in Iraq would do to the logistics tail

The nuclear-powered cargo ship renaissance and why circumnavigating Africa at 30 knots suddenly pencils out

Whether Congress should get an AI kill switch , why DHS is the wrong home for it, and what happens when the boy who cried wolf is finally right

Ukraine’s civ-mil drama

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