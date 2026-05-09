WarTalk: Iran War 'Love Tap' Edition feat. Jack Shanahan

The White House says the war is over. The White House also says it's continuing in a new form. Two weeks after the launch of Project Freedom, only two Maersk ships took the offer. Roughly 900 ships remain trapped in the Persian Gulf, and the Saudis just declined to grant basing or overflight rights.

Retired Lt. Gen. Jack Shanahan — founding director of the Pentagon's Joint AI Center and former head of Project Maven — joins Bryan Clark, Eric Robinson, Tony Stark, and Justin McIntosh to dig into the purgatory.

We discuss…

Why Project Freedom collapsed

A leaked CIA assessment putting 70% of Iran's ballistic missile capability still intact

The Anthropic supply chain risk designation, Mythos, and the "call me" moment

Four F-15Es down, 30 MQ-9s shot down, and why Jack thinks the Air Force was one inch from a televised POW disaster

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