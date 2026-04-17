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ChinaTalk

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ChinaTalk
WarTalk: Is Mythos a Cyber Nuke? + The Blockade That Wasn't
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-1:01:48

WarTalk: Is Mythos a Cyber Nuke? + The Blockade That Wasn't

Jordan Schneider

We discuss…

  • Why Mythos is a Dr. Strangelove moment — and whether the better analogy is a nuke or a pandemic

  • Who gets the keys: Ukraine vs. South Korea vs. Japan vs. the Five Eyes, and why the Defense Production Act now looks likelier than the supply-chain-risk designation

  • The death of the patch model — and the return of air-gapped networks, mesh comms, and couriers shuttling classified work in person

  • Steve Feinberg's half-trillion-dollar portfolio, the rise of direct-reporting program managers, and why a Senate-confirmed deputy can now make American industry rise and fall

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