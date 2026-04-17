WarTalk: Is Mythos a Cyber Nuke? + The Blockade That Wasn't

We discuss…
Why Mythos is a Dr. Strangelove moment — and whether the better analogy is a nuke or a pandemic
Who gets the keys: Ukraine vs. South Korea vs. Japan vs. the Five Eyes, and why the Defense Production Act now looks likelier than the supply-chain-risk designation
The death of the patch model — and the return of air-gapped networks, mesh comms, and couriers shuttling classified work in person
Steve Feinberg's half-trillion-dollar portfolio, the rise of direct-reporting program managers, and why a Senate-confirmed deputy can now make American industry rise and fall
Hey God It's Dario song: https://suno.com/s/2d0u5eLbSyzDeDY3
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