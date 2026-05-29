WarTalk: NatSec in Congress + AI Evals for War

How do you evaluate an AI model for a war you can only fight once? Ike Harris, a Naval officer turned Hill staffer turned AI policy operator, joins the show to discuss his effort to bridge the gap between the labs that build frontier models and the operators who'll deploy them.

Ike Harris is the executive director of the newly launched Frontier Security Institute, and was most recently the Republican tech lead on the House Select Committee on the CCP, with prior stints in OSD and as a surface warfare officer.

We discuss…

The GAIN AI and Overwatch acts: and Congress's most aggressive attempt to wrest export-control authority from the executive branch since the Cold War

Why you can't just "buy AI": and why national security evals look nothing like the SWE benchmarks the labs optimize for

Strategic-level evals :for problems you can't run ten times, from Iran negotiations to targeting at the COCOM level

China's robot-army advantage: open-weight models at the edge, Ukraine-style drone iteration soaked up via Russia, and a casualty tolerance the US can't match

The "no more NASA" problem : how risk tolerance, mission command, and law-of-armed-conflict constraints shape who wins the deployment race

Breaking into tech policy: Ike's case for why every aspiring policy person should spend a year on the Hill

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