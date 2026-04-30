WarTalk: Still Very Much Out of Ammo!

Two weeks into the US-Iran ceasefire, CENTCOM is requesting Dark Eagle hypersonics, the 82nd Airborne is flowing into theater, and the wargames keep telling us the same thing — there’s no military solution to the Strait of Hormuz.

Becca Wasser, America’s wargaming queen, currently with Bloomberg, joins WarTalk regulars Bryan Clark, Eric Robinson, and Justin Mc.

We discuss…

Why CENTCOM is using JASSMs to hit targets a glide bomb could handle

What cosplay costs the Indo-Pacific

The myth of US air superiority over Iran , and the SEAD legwork no one wants to do

Who actually benefits from the ceasefire and why Iran has the lower bar for reconstitution

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