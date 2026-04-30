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ChinaTalk

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ChinaTalk
WarTalk: Still Very Much Out of Ammo!
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-1:02:24

WarTalk: Still Very Much Out of Ammo!

Jordan Schneider

Two weeks into the US-Iran ceasefire, CENTCOM is requesting Dark Eagle hypersonics, the 82nd Airborne is flowing into theater, and the wargames keep telling us the same thing — there’s no military solution to the Strait of Hormuz.

Becca Wasser, America’s wargaming queen, currently with Bloomberg, joins WarTalk regulars Bryan Clark, Eric Robinson, and Justin Mc.

We discuss…

  • Why CENTCOM is using JASSMs to hit targets a glide bomb could handle

  • What cosplay costs the Indo-Pacific

  • The myth of US air superiority over Iran, and the SEAD legwork no one wants to do

  • Who actually benefits from the ceasefire and why Iran has the lower bar for reconstitution

Song: https://suno.com/s/wUhL26xyvUiklraY

We now have the songs on spotify! https://open.spotify.com/artist/3wltBV7tzUjci0vyTSv6h7?si=aVdBxNM7QVOknAXRakJZCg

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