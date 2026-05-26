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WarTalk: Ukraine's Forward Drone Line with Rob Lee
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WarTalk: Ukraine's Forward Drone Line with Rob Lee

Jordan Schneider

Rob Lee dials in from Ukraine for a long-form WarTalk on what the front line actually looks like in year four — where infantry sit underground for six months without seeing the sun, where 2% of casualties come from small arms, and where the "forward line of troops" has been quietly replaced by a forward line of UAV teams.

Rob Lee is a senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute and one of the most-read analysts of the Russia-Ukraine war; he's joined on the show by WarTalk regulars Bryan Clark, Tony Stark, and Justin.

We discuss…

  • The six-month infantry rotation and what isolation, drone threat, and zero-line resupply do to a human being

  • Why Ukraine has reclaimed the drone edge — and what the Hornet, Bumblebee, and FP2 are doing to Russian logistics

  • Ukraine's new corps structure, where the brigade-only model broke down, and what the Azov-derived elite corps look like

  • Why 2% of Ukrainian casualties come from small arms and what infantry are actually doing on the zero line

  • Starlink as the indispensable game-changer — and Russia's increasingly serious attempt to jam it

  • Combat casualty care when CASEVAC takes 12 hours, the golden hour is dead, and tourniquets sit on for a month

  • What the Marine Corps should steal from Ukraine — pushing Hornets to the battalion, Bumblebees to the company, and giving up something to make room

this ep's a little too dark for a suno song

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