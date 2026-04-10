ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
WarTalk: Who Won the Iran War? (Second Breakfast Rebranded...)
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WarTalk: Who Won the Iran War? (Second Breakfast Rebranded...)

Jordan Schneider

Eric Robinson, Tony Stark , Justin Mc , and Secretary of Defense Rock join me to score the Iran conflict.

We discuss…

  • Whether Iran’s Strait of Hormuz toll booth is a Trump card or a wasting asset

  • How the administration fumbled the messaging on the war’s most heroic moment — the JSOC pilot rescue deep inside Iran

  • The Prussia 1806 parallel: are we a great military machine that’s forgotten how to fight?

  • Colby’s bizarre knife fight with Pope Leo

  • McMasterism, dereliction of duty, and why no one is pushing back

song: https://suno.com/s/uGE7Es3ELd6r8ao5

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