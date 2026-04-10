WarTalk: Who Won the Iran War? (Second Breakfast Rebranded...)

Eric Robinson, Tony Stark , Justin Mc , and Secretary of Defense Rock join me to score the Iran conflict.
We discuss…
Whether Iran’s Strait of Hormuz toll booth is a Trump card or a wasting asset
How the administration fumbled the messaging on the war’s most heroic moment — the JSOC pilot rescue deep inside Iran
The Prussia 1806 parallel: are we a great military machine that’s forgotten how to fight?
Colby’s bizarre knife fight with Pope Leo
McMasterism, dereliction of duty, and why no one is pushing back
song: https://suno.com/s/uGE7Es3ELd6r8ao5
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