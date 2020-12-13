Wendy Cutler on US-China Trade Policy

Wendy Culter, who served 28 years in the Office of the US Trade Representative, discusses how Biden should address Beijing on trade. We talk about how he could leverage allies' frustration with Chinese behavior and speculate about the future of the WTO. We also debate the merits of a number of my hair-brained trade ideas including the Strategic Shiraz Reserve and a Mutual Trade Defense Pact.

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I spelled out my trade policy ideas in more detail in my newsletter here. https://chinatalk.substack.com/p/a-strategic-shiraz-reserve-to-help

Music by Indigo Jam Unit and the 1896 William Jennings Bryan campaign!

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