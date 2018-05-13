ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
What China Thinks of the Trade War with Chublicopinion's Ma Tianjie
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What China Thinks of the Trade War with Chublicopinion's Ma Tianjie

Ma Tianjie, founder of the long-running blog Chublicopinion is perhaps the leading English-language chronicler of Chinese public opinion. In this episode, he discusses the official and popular responses to the trade war, ranging from hard right...
Jordan Schneider

Ma Tianjie, founder of the long-running blog Chublicopinion is perhaps the leading English-language chronicler of Chinese public opinion. In this episode, he discusses the official and popular responses to the trade war, ranging from hard right nationalists calling for a return to Maoist autarchy to liberals thanking Trump for pushing China to open its markets. In his day job, he works for ChinaDialogue, a site that covers Chinese environmental issues. Get bonus content on Patreon

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