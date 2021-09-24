What Evergrande Means for China

Logan Wright of the Rhodium Group returns to the pod to discuss Evergrande's implosion, how we got here, and what this week means for China's economy.

Read Credit and Credibility! https://www.csis.org/analysis/credit-and-credibility-risks-chinas-economic-resilience If you only have time for one section, start with section 6.

Check out Jon's substack here https://jonathonpsine.substack.com/

Come work for Rhodium! https://rhg.com/careers/

My email is jorschneider @ gmail or on twitter at https://twitter.com/jordanschnyc

Outtro music: 朱添澤 - 想 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kfRvjlcMuoY

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