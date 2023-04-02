ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
What to Do About Foreign Interference
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What to Do About Foreign Interference

Jordan Schneider

What actually is foreign influence, and how might Canada handle China’s interference in its domestic affairs? Akshay Singh is a research associate at the Centre for International Policy Studies at the University of Ottawa. We discuss:

  • How to roll out a foreign agent registry;

  • The role of the US-Canada relationship;

  • Whether foreign influence is a diaspora problem;

  • And performance reviews for the United Front’s Canada desk.

Akshay on how democracies should respond to foreign influence: https://www.cigionline.org/articles/faced-with-foreign-interference-how-should-democracies-respond/

Outtro music: 公公偏頭痛 by Jay Chou https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DU-RuR-qO4Y

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