What to Do About Foreign Interference

What actually is foreign influence, and how might Canada handle China’s interference in its domestic affairs? Akshay Singh is a research associate at the Centre for International Policy Studies at the University of Ottawa. We discuss:
How to roll out a foreign agent registry;
The role of the US-Canada relationship;
Whether foreign influence is a diaspora problem;
And performance reviews for the United Front’s Canada desk.
Akshay on how democracies should respond to foreign influence: https://www.cigionline.org/articles/faced-with-foreign-interference-how-should-democracies-respond/
Outtro music: 公公偏頭痛 by Jay Chou https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DU-RuR-qO4Y
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