What To Do About Xinjiang

How should the US respond to the human rights crisis in Xinjiang? I was a guest on the Lawfare podcast this week, discussing my recent essay outlining how the U.S. can respond and push back on the Chinese government's abuses in the region. For the first fifteen minutes, I interviewed Sheena Greitens, an associate professor at UT Austin's LBJ School of Public Affairs, on the origins of the camps and Xi's motivation for the current policy. In the second half, Lawfare editor Jacob Schulz and I discuss what the US government should do from legislative, executive and diplomatic angles.

Google calendar invite to Saturday 5 pm EST zoom phonebanking.

Google calendar invite to Sunday 5 pm EST zoom phonebanking.

My email is jorschneider@gmail.com or I'm on twitter here if those links don't work for you. Thanks.

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