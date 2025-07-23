ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
Where Japan Goes Next
0:00
-1:29:24

Where Japan Goes Next

Jordan Schneider

Tobias Harris of the Observing Japan substack https://observingjapan.substack.com/ joins to discuss the latest Japanese election, how we got here, and what happens next.

  • How Abe's assassination led to the LDP's three years of struggles

  • What the latest results in the upper house election tell us about domestic Japanese politics

  • What's the deal with big winners like Kōmeitō and the Democratic Party for the People (DPFP)

  • How domestic dynamics tie into US-Japan and China-Japan relations

Outtro Music: The Communist Party's 2025 Gender song https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V59qOPTe62g&ab_channel=%E6%97%A5%E6%9C%AC%E5%85%B1%E7%94%A3%E5%85%9A

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