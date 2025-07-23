Where Japan Goes Next

Tobias Harris of the Observing Japan substack https://observingjapan.substack.com/ joins to discuss the latest Japanese election, how we got here, and what happens next.

How Abe's assassination led to the LDP's three years of struggles

What the latest results in the upper house election tell us about domestic Japanese politics

What's the deal with big winners like Kōmeitō and the Democratic Party for the People (DPFP)

How domestic dynamics tie into US-Japan and China-Japan relations

Outtro Music: The Communist Party's 2025 Gender song https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V59qOPTe62g&ab_channel=%E6%97%A5%E6%9C%AC%E5%85%B1%E7%94%A3%E5%85%9A

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