Why Are Chinese TV Dramas So Bad?

What as the rise of streaming, idols, and increased censorship done to Chinese TV?

Co-hosting is Ina Yang, one of the founders of the Chinese-language podcast Loud Murmurs. We discuss Chinese dramas with AvenueX, the intrepid YouTuber who has an encyclopedic knowledge of the Chinese TV scene. AvenueX explains how the internet changed Chinese dramas (and not always for the better), why China’s censorship system leads to stilted plots (it’s not quite what you’d think), and why Zi Jinchen is the luckiest novelist in China (it’s not his books that made him famous) We also discuss our favorite shows of the past year, and our recommendations for those looking to get started in the world of C-dramas.

Please consider supporting ChinaTalk at https://glow.fm/chinatalk/

Links:

The bad kids eng sub: https://www.iq.com/play/2ffkwrzp4tg

The Long Night eng subs: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HqODiKTH8a4

Minning Town eng subs: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l8dv_IepPWg

Outtro Music: Mercy, 'Wubba lubba dub dub' a Rick and Morty-inspired rap song! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UjvTke77240

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