Why Chinese EVs Will Take Over the World

• How did the Chinese EV industry become so dominant?
• What institutional and cultural factors shape China’s auto market?
• What can Western democracies learn from Chinese industrial policy?
To discuss these questions, I brought on GWU professor John Helveston, an expert in tech and innovation policy and Chinese electric vehicles.
Outro music:
https://open.spotify.com/track/4QQEzkxcONBthDLfzqIh9S?si=2af235017c8c4449
Photo: Peter Parks/AFP/Getty Images
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