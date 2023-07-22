ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
Why Chinese EVs Will Take Over the World
0:00
-1:14:42

Why Chinese EVs Will Take Over the World

Jordan Schneider

• How did the Chinese EV industry become so dominant?

• What institutional and cultural factors shape China’s auto market?

• What can Western democracies learn from Chinese industrial policy?

To discuss these questions, I brought on GWU professor John Helveston, an expert in tech and innovation policy and Chinese electric vehicles.

Outro music: 

https://open.spotify.com/track/4QQEzkxcONBthDLfzqIh9S?si=2af235017c8c4449

Photo: Peter Parks/AFP/Getty Images

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