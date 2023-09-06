Why Congress Can Save Us All

This episode of China Talk explores the past, present, and future of Congress with AEI's Philip Wallach. We get into:
Origins of representative government trace back to medieval England, when the king consulted regional advisors – leading to development of Parliament
Founders inspired by this model when establishing Congress, wanting representation for diverse parts of young U.S.
But competing visions emerged for how Congress should work:
Madison's view: embrace factional conflict and compromise
Wilson's view: stronger centralized leadership
These tensions played out through different eras of Congress:
Early years: backlash against Hamilton’s Treasury power leads to first political party
New Deal/WWII: Congress oversees executive branch while enabling key programs
Civil rights era: Senate leaders allow extended filibuster, focus national attention, build enduring coalition
1970s reforms decentralize Congress but decrease cooperation between members over time
Under 1994 Gingrich revolution, partisan centralization becomes norm – embraced by both parties
Potential futures discussed, including a fever dream of Philip's where an immigration crisis actually prompts real lawmaking.
Outtro music: Nixon's 1972 campaign song
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