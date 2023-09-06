ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
Why Congress Can Save Us All
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-58:57

Why Congress Can Save Us All

Jordan Schneider

This episode of China Talk explores the past, present, and future of Congress with AEI's Philip Wallach. We get into:

  • Origins of representative government trace back to medieval England, when the king consulted regional advisors – leading to development of Parliament

  • Founders inspired by this model when establishing Congress, wanting representation for diverse parts of young U.S.

  • But competing visions emerged for how Congress should work:

  • Madison's view: embrace factional conflict and compromise

  • Wilson's view: stronger centralized leadership

  • These tensions played out through different eras of Congress:

  • Early years: backlash against Hamilton’s Treasury power leads to first political party

  • New Deal/WWII: Congress oversees executive branch while enabling key programs

  • Civil rights era: Senate leaders allow extended filibuster, focus national attention, build enduring coalition

  • 1970s reforms decentralize Congress but decrease cooperation between members over time

  • Under 1994 Gingrich revolution, partisan centralization becomes norm – embraced by both parties

  • Potential futures discussed, including a fever dream of Philip's where an immigration crisis actually prompts real lawmaking.

Outtro music: Nixon's 1972 campaign song

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