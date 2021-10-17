Why Does China Have Blackouts?

China's energy problems are back in the news. Joining me to discuss them is Yan Qin, lead analyst at Refinitiv, with my Rhodium colleague Irina Liu as co-host.
We discuss
Whether China is serious about its climate pledge
Why Chinese industry is moving westwards
How "carbon neutral" became a hot topic
The importance of global cooperation on climate change
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Outtro music: 020 by Tizzy T https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vKqjZMA-F88
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