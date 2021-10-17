ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
Why Does China Have Blackouts?
0:00
-40:49

Why Does China Have Blackouts?

<p>China's energy problems are back in the news. Joining me to discuss them is <a href="https://twitter.com/YanQinyq?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Yan Qin</a>, lead analyst at Refinitiv,
Jordan Schneider

China's energy problems are back in the news. Joining me to discuss them is Yan Qin, lead analyst at Refinitiv, with my Rhodium colleague Irina Liu as co-host.

We discuss

  • Whether China is serious about its climate pledge

  • Why Chinese industry is moving westwards

  • How "carbon neutral" became a hot topic

  • The importance of global cooperation on climate change

For an ad-free feed, please consider supporting ChinaTalk on Patreon here https://open.acast.com/public/patreon/fanSubscribe/1959352

check out masterworks.io/chinatalk to buy some art!

Outtro music: 020 by Tizzy T https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vKqjZMA-F88

Get bonus content on Patreon

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Schneider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture