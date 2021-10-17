Why Does China Have Blackouts?

China's energy problems are back in the news. Joining me to discuss them is Yan Qin, lead analyst at Refinitiv, with my Rhodium colleague Irina Liu as co-host.

We discuss

Whether China is serious about its climate pledge

Why Chinese industry is moving westwards

How "carbon neutral" became a hot topic

The importance of global cooperation on climate change

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