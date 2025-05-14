Why the US Needs a Department of Competitiveness

What does the future of industrial policy in America look like, and what state capacity investments are needed to get there? How does China factor into the future of the U.S. semiconductor industry? And what do government affairs offices at large technology firms actually do? To explore these questions, we’re concluding our CSIS Chip Chat series with Bruce Andrews. Bruce has had a long career on Capitol Hill, led government affairs for Ford, served as Deputy Secretary of Commerce under President Obama, and most recently headed government affairs at Intel. He’s now a fellow at CSIS.

We discuss…

The decline of bipartisanship and how to bring expertise back to Capitol Hill,

The case for a new “Department of Competitiveness”

Industry’s role in policymaking and what it took to get semiconductor manufacturers on board with the CHIPS Act,

Why Silicon Valley suddenly became interested in politics,

How to optimize industrial policy in a stick-focused political environment.

Outro music: Moon River, Frank Ocean 2018 (YouTube Link)

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