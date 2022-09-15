ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
Why won't China get vaccinated?
0:00
-1:09:12

Why won't China get vaccinated?

Jordan Schneider

Why aren't elderly people in China getting vaccinated? To talk all things vaccine from the early days of the PRC to Covid-19, this episode's guest is Cambridge University associate professor in global studies of science, technology and medicine Mary Brazelton (@brazelton_hps). She is also the author of the 2019 book Mass Vaccination: Citizens' Bodies and State Power in Modern China.

Co-hosting is Henry Li (@AliusHenricus), policy lead at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change.

We discuss

  • Covid-19 vaccinations and why some citizens need incentives to get vaxxed

  • Unit 731 and the history of biological warfare in China

  • What China learned from SARS

  • The role of Traditional Chinese Medicine in modern health

Outro music: Love Will Prevail by Various Artists including Jackie Chan and Wang Leehom https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mt2-5NrWQbU

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