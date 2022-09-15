Why won't China get vaccinated?

Why aren't elderly people in China getting vaccinated? To talk all things vaccine from the early days of the PRC to Covid-19, this episode's guest is Cambridge University associate professor in global studies of science, technology and medicine Mary Brazelton (@brazelton_hps). She is also the author of the 2019 book Mass Vaccination: Citizens' Bodies and State Power in Modern China.

Co-hosting is Henry Li (@AliusHenricus), policy lead at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change.

We discuss

Covid-19 vaccinations and why some citizens need incentives to get vaxxed

Unit 731 and the history of biological warfare in China

What China learned from SARS

The role of Traditional Chinese Medicine in modern health

Outro music: Love Will Prevail by Various Artists including Jackie Chan and Wang Leehom https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mt2-5NrWQbU

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