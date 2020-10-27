Why Xi Is All In On Climate Change

Xi wants China to reach peak emissions by 2030 and go carbon neutral by 2060. Why now? Can he do it? Lauri Myllyvirta comes on to discuss.

RSVP for live Xinjiang discussion at 2:30pm est here. See here for my Xinjiang policy proposal.

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