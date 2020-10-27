ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
Why Xi Is All In On Climate Change
0:00
-27:47

Why Xi Is All In On Climate Change

ChinaTalk Phonebanking Sat + Sun
Jordan Schneider

Xi wants China to reach peak emissions by 2030 and go carbon neutral by 2060. Why now? Can he do it? Lauri Myllyvirta comes on to discuss. 

RSVP for live Xinjiang discussion at 2:30pm est here. See here for my Xinjiang policy proposal.

Google calendar invite to Saturday 5 pm EST zoom phonebanking

Google calendar invite to Sunday 5 pm EST zoom phonebanking.

My email is jorschneider@gmail.com or I'm on twitter here if those links don't work for you. Thanks.

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