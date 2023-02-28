Will Xi Give Putin Arms? Has A Cold War Already Begun?

Today we’re going to do a show about the scariest US-China news story I’ve seen in years, that “The US has intelligence that the Chinese government is considering providing Russia with drones and ammunition for use in the war in Ukraine.”

Would China really arm Russia, and if so what will that mean for the world if the US and China end up on opposite sides of a proxy war?

To discuss this I have on today Georgetown’s, Dennis Wilder, a longtime CIA veteran who served as an NSC director on the China desk under the bush administration and spent six years under Obama editing the presidential daily brief before concluding his career in government as the CIA’s deputy assistant director for East Asia and the Pacific.

Outtro Music: Ukranian rap https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OgDXAAh-cXw

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