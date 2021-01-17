ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
WWII's Legacy in China with Rana Mitter
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WWII's Legacy in China with Rana Mitter

Rana Mitter, professor of Chinese history at Oxford University, discusses his book from earlier this year, . Now seventy-five years after China’s victory over Japan, China is rethinking how it grapples with the legacy of WWII (see, for example,...
Jordan Schneider

Rana Mitter, professor of Chinese history at Oxford University, discusses his book from earlier this year, China’s Good War: How World War II Is Shaping a New Nationalism.

Now seventy-five years after China’s victory over Japan, China is rethinking how it grapples with the legacy of WWII (see, for example, The Eight Hundred, the highest-grossing film of 2020, discussed towards the end of the show).  Mitter argues that this growing emphasis on World War II is evidence of a subtle rewriting of history, where 1945 takes on a significance comparable to 1949, and the CCP adopts historical victories of the Kuomintang.

Please consider supporting ChinaTalk at www.glow.fm/chinatalk   Intro music: 赴戰, 'To Battle,‘ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pB9TmKdo0qU&feature=youtu.be Outtro music: 大刀进行曲, or "Sword March," written in honor of the poorly armed Chinese fighters at the Marco Polo Bridge Incident. See here for more info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Sword_March. Get bonus content on Patreon

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