ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
Xi-Biden at APEC + What It Takes To Compete
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-1:10:10

Xi-Biden at APEC + What It Takes To Compete

Jordan Schneider

Matt Turpin, China NSC Director in the Trump administration currently at Hoover and Palantir, comes on to discuss the good, the bad, and the ugly of US-China relations coming out of APEC. We get into:

  • Realistic expectations for bilateral US-China diplomacy

  • What are the necessary ingredients for coherent and effective policymaking

  • What Matt expects and worries about from a second Trump administration

  • Why foundations and corporations should sponsor ChinaTalk!

Outtro music: Time/Breathe Reprise https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uw1bJrFdCjY

Virtual insanity: https://open.spotify.com/track/24SUWisv2lYQiB3bVpE1sn?si=cf1cf18c0bc94ef7

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