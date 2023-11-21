Xi-Biden at APEC + What It Takes To Compete

Matt Turpin, China NSC Director in the Trump administration currently at Hoover and Palantir, comes on to discuss the good, the bad, and the ugly of US-China relations coming out of APEC. We get into:

Realistic expectations for bilateral US-China diplomacy

What are the necessary ingredients for coherent and effective policymaking

What Matt expects and worries about from a second Trump administration

Why foundations and corporations should sponsor ChinaTalk!

Outtro music: Time/Breathe Reprise https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uw1bJrFdCjY

Virtual insanity: https://open.spotify.com/track/24SUWisv2lYQiB3bVpE1sn?si=cf1cf18c0bc94ef7

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