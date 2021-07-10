Xi: Failed Reformer?

Why does Xi govern like he's running out of time? Rhodium's Dan Rosen and CSIS' Jude Blanchette discuss their recent Foreign Affairs pieces recapping the past years of Xi's rule from an economic and political perspective. We get into failed financial liberalization, anti-corruption, the prospects for war over Taiwan, lessons from Sputnik, and vertical farming.

Dan's FA piece: https://www.foreignaffairs.com/articles/china/2021-06-22/chinas-economic-reckoning

Jude's FA Piece: https://www.foreignaffairs.com/articles/china/2021-06-22/xis-gamble

Outtro music (for my money the best propaganda song ever rapped!) PG One 破晓 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W5JKHP0DtNc

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