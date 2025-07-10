Xi Zhongxun: The Party's Interests Come First

Joseph Torigian’s The Party’s Interest Comes First: The Life of Xi Zhongxun, Father of Xi Jinping is a monumental scholarly achievement — easily a contender for one of the best China books of the decade. Joseph’s goal, in his own words, was to “shine as much light into the darkness of the past as possible” to understand the nature of authoritarian politics, and he succeeds beyond my wildest expectations.

This biography gives me a feel for Chinese politics that I honestly thought I’d never have. It does an incredible job of digging deep to shed light on some of the most consequential moments in CCP history, as well as conveying what it was like to live as a senior official under Mao and Deng. Reading it was a powerful experience at both an intellectual and human level.

We get memorable vignettes, like 15-year-old Xi Zhongxun attempting to assassinate a teacher, or General Peng Dehuai using his shoe to silence Xi Zhongxun’s snoring in their shared bunk.

In this interview, we discuss:

What we can learn about authoritarianism, the CCP, and China’s future from studying Xi’s father,

Torigian’s methodology for uncovering hidden Party history,

How the Party became an existential source of meaning, and how it weaponized suffering to paradoxically deepen political loyalty,

The arc of Xi Zhongxun’s life — from a young revolutionary to key advocate of reform — and his role during Tiananmen,

The interplay of family, love, and career under the all-encompassing shadow of the Party,

The role of “Surrogate fathers” and patronage in navigating political ascent,

How literature shaped China’s early revolutionaries, and even impacted the Party as we know it today.

Co-hosting today is Jon Sine, former ChinaTalk intern.

Outro music: The Temptations - Papa Was A Rolling Stone (YouTube Link)

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