Xinjiang and US Imports: The UFLPA's Regulatory Revolution

The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act will come into force in the US on June, 21, 2022. On this episode, John Foote, a partner and the head of the customs practice at Kelley Drye & Warren, discusses the ins and out of what it will mean for companies importing to the US.

We also get into:

- The legal history of preventing goods produced by forced labor from being imported to the US.

- How companies could run into supply chain issues if any of their raw materials for goods come from Xinjiang.

- What it means for Chinese entities.

- The difficult appeals process for disputing customs seizures.

Outro music: Alenurkhan performed by Ayshemgul Memet

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XvVJrSXiwOI

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices