Before we get back to the interviews, I read from the newsletter I run which you should subscribe to at https://www.chinatalk.media/

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Here's my year in review: https://www.chinatalk.media/p/chinatalks-year-in-review

Favorite books: https://www.chinatalk.media/p/a-year-in-books

Favorite everything else: https://www.chinatalk.media/p/2022-media-diet-tv-movies-chess-elden

Outtro music 忏悔录 by KKECHO https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ePC-FQwLnts The song apparently is her riffing off seeing the 50 Cent biopic

Image: I asked chatgpt to summarize my year in review post visually and it gave me the following prompt that I then fed into midjourney: "An abstract representation of the author's journey as a China analyst, such as a journey through a landscape. This painting could be done in a more impressionistic style, using loose brushstrokes and a muted palette of colors to convey a sense of movement and change.”

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