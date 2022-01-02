Year in Review + Future Plans for ChinaTalk

See here for the Year in Review in text form with lots of links: https://chinatalk.substack.com/p/2021-year-in-review-future-plans

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Here's how to record a voice memo. https://www.npr.org/2017/08/15/496888150/nprs-guide-to-sending-audio

Outtro music: 弹壳 Danko - 《ANYWAY》https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OLcEXu4cSUA

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