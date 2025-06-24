ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
Apple in China
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-1:10:19

Apple in China

The manufacturing symbiosis of the century
Jordan Schneider

Patrick McGee is the author of Apple in China: The Capture of the World’s Greatest Company. Our discussion led us through a detailed history of Apple’s relationship with China, where iPhone manufacturing became a project of nation-building.

Cohosting today is Kyle Chan of the High Capacity Substack.

Today, our conversation covers:

  • Why Apple moved production to China in the 1990s, and why it struggles to leave,

  • How Apple’s obsession with perfection catalyzed China’s industrial upgrading,

  • The political side of production in China, including how Apple’s relationship with the Chinese authorities has evolved over time,

  • The rise of Foxconn and other partners in Apple’s network,

  • Fun anecdotes about Apple’s management style, including the “Divorce Avoidance Program.”

Read ChinaTalk's article China's AR glasses market here.

Outro music: Apple Blossom — The White Stripes (YouTube Link)

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