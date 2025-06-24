Patrick McGee is the author of Apple in China: The Capture of the World’s Greatest Company. Our discussion led us through a detailed history of Apple’s relationship with China, where iPhone manufacturing became a project of nation-building.

Cohosting today is Kyle Chan of the High Capacity Substack.

Today, our conversation covers:

Why Apple moved production to China in the 1990s, and why it struggles to leave,

How Apple’s obsession with perfection catalyzed China’s industrial upgrading,

The political side of production in China, including how Apple’s relationship with the Chinese authorities has evolved over time,

The rise of Foxconn and other partners in Apple’s network,

Fun anecdotes about Apple’s management style, including the “Divorce Avoidance Program.”

Read ChinaTalk's article China's AR glasses market here.

Outro music: Apple Blossom — The White Stripes (YouTube Link)

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