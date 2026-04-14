ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

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Abek's avatar
Abek
6h

A tech dystopia of AI-gangsterism is a much less likely outcome than simply assuming that as Altman and Amodei have done for years now, that they're just hyping to sell. This is not going to be some world changing model. They're just trying to IPO by peddling fear.

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ToeKneeEi's avatar
ToeKneeEi
7h

Mythos - a message directed to the Trump administration: “Hey guys, Anthropic is super important to national security. How about you let us back in the door!”

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