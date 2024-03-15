ChinaTalk
TikTok, Congress Takes a Massive L on S&T Funding, AI Hardware Controls
Zhang Yiming and the future Beijing closed off, Congress being Congress, and control at the chip level not a panacea
14 hrs ago
Jordan Schneider
8
TikTok Ban — Is Congress For Real?
What happens next with the app
Mar 14
Jordan Schneider
and
Lily Ottinger
20
Matt Clifford: AI Policy + China Competition
A UK Perspective!
Mar 13
Jordan Schneider
4
Censorship’s Impact on China’s Chatbots
Exploring the political consciousness of the leading Chinese models
Mar 11
Nicholas Welch
12
AI Legislation Ideas, After Xi, Tweets of the Week, Weibo Doom Scroll
Only YOU can save AI!
Mar 8
Jordan Schneider
11
Taiwan vs. US Chip Subsidies: Bolstering the Sacred Mountain
What America can learn from how Taiwan subsidizes its chip industry
Mar 7
Nicholas Welch
12
Sino-Soviet Split 2.0
Could views on separatism destroy the Russia-China alliance?
Mar 5
Jordan Schneider
and
Lily Ottinger
24
The Future of AI Diplomacy: Can The State Department Grok AI?
Will AI boost diplomatic decision-making or strain state secrecy?
Mar 4
Jordan Schneider
and
Lily Ottinger
9
February 2024
India’s Chip War
India can sure design, but will it ever manufacture semiconductors?
Feb 27
Jordan Schneider
and
Lily Ottinger
10
Rule of Law for All Under Heaven + ChinaTalk Hiring for Production and AI Analysis
In memory of Jiang Ping, the father of China’s legal enlightenment
Feb 20
Nicholas Welch
11
EU Economic Security Can’t Come À la Carte
Member States need to accept one united policy, or none at all.
Feb 19
Nicholas Welch
11
Gallagher, Tweets of the Week, Weibo Doom Scroll
Plus ASML, AI Pork, and KFC for Chinese New Year
Feb 16
Jordan Schneider
6
