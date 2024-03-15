ChinaTalk

TikTok, Congress Takes a Massive L on S&T Funding, AI Hardware Controls
Zhang Yiming and the future Beijing closed off, Congress being Congress, and control at the chip level not a panacea
  


TikTok Ban — Is Congress For Real?
What happens next with the app
  

  


Matt Clifford: AI Policy + China Competition
A UK Perspective!
  


Censorship’s Impact on China’s Chatbots
Exploring the political consciousness of the leading Chinese models
  


AI Legislation Ideas, After Xi, Tweets of the Week, Weibo Doom Scroll
Only YOU can save AI!
  

Taiwan vs. US Chip Subsidies: Bolstering the Sacred Mountain
What America can learn from how Taiwan subsidizes its chip industry
  


Sino-Soviet Split 2.0
Could views on separatism destroy the Russia-China alliance?
  

  


The Future of AI Diplomacy: Can The State Department Grok AI?
Will AI boost diplomatic decision-making or strain state secrecy?
  

  


February 2024

India’s Chip War
India can sure design, but will it ever manufacture semiconductors?
  

  

Rule of Law for All Under Heaven + ChinaTalk Hiring for Production and AI Analysis
In memory of Jiang Ping, the father of China's legal enlightenment
  

EU Economic Security Can’t Come À la Carte
Member States need to accept one united policy, or none at all.
  


Gallagher, Tweets of the Week, Weibo Doom Scroll
Plus ASML, AI Pork, and KFC for Chinese New Year
  


