ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Highfield Capital's avatar
Highfield Capital
4hEdited

Curious to know Jordan, who or how would you describe your target reader? the one that you feel most accountable to write for? (can't be yourself). What are their priors? what do think they get the most when reading your content?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Schneider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture