Released 34 days apart, the US and China’s AI action plans reveal starkly different governance philosophies despite surface similarities. In this piece, Irene Zhang breaks down what we can learn by contrasting these two strategies. For example, China’s State Council document is comprehensively techno-accelerationist, targeting 70% AI adoption by 2027 and 90% by 2030 across everything from manufacturing to “philosophical research,” with job displacement explicitly accepted and trial-and-error encouraged society-wide. The Trump administration’s plan, led by OSTP, David Sacks, and NSA, frames AI through US-China competition, mentioning “national security” 24 times versus China’s single mention, focuses on worker retraining and careful sectoral experimentation, dividing the world into American versus Chinese technological spheres.

Moonshot AI’s Kimi K2 — an open-weights, 1-trillion-parameter MoE “non-reasoning” LLM — represents an alternative development path from DeepSeek’s hedge-fund cocoon. Built by a globally trained team, backed by Alibaba VC, and shaped by China’s compute limits, K2 openly borrows DeepSeek V3’s EP+DP/MLA architecture, exemplifying a fast-iterating, open-source research culture that Chinese labs are now embracing.

In this column, Afra makes the case that Alibaba CEO Eddie Wu is an AGI believer. At its 2025 Yunqi Conference, Wu delivered a sermon on Artificial Superintelligence — calling AGI inevitable and ASI humanity’s next leap. This newfound prophetic tone departs from China’s usual instrumentalist, utilitarian tech discourse. Since the 2020 Ant IPO crackdown, Chinese firms have avoided grand visions and focused on compliance — but Wu’s speech could represent a “vibe shift” toward ambition and imagination.

China’s exam-oriented education system creates a paradox for AI adoption — while wealthy urban students access robotics and coding, most Chinese schools remain dominated by pen-and-paper exams until university, with rural schools suffering from dangerous buildings, half the schooling years of Beijing (Tibet), larger class sizes (45+ students, some 56+), and fewer teachers per capita than the US (1:16 vs 1:13.26). Minister of Education Huai Jinpeng is pushing AI integration to address these inequalities — advocating for “smart campuses” and the creation of a national education LLM.

Chinese homework-solving apps like ByteDance’s Gauth and Zuoyebang’s Question.AI have dominated US download charts, with Gauth reaching 2 million daily active users globally versus only 800,000 for its Chinese equivalent “Doubao Loves Learning.” Lily Ottinger argues that the international versions are deliberately optimized for cheating — showing answers before steps, featuring aggressive monetization, and solving problems across all subjects for free — while Chinese versions emphasize educational features like study planners, parent oversight tools, and detailed explanations. Gauth’s superior performance on advanced calculus problems suggests ByteDance invests more resources internationally, where homework-dependent education systems create greater demand compared to China’s exam-heavy system. Both apps employ selective censorship: Gauth initially blocked criticism of Trump but now answers freely while subtly misrepresenting China’s presidential term limits as “informal” rather than constitutional; Question.AI refuses Tiananmen Square questions entirely. Ottinger warns that these apps risk creating educational inequality — wealthier students will attend tutoring centers while others automate homework — and predicts potential US bans if regulators notice Chinese companies profit from undermining American education while offering more pedagogically sound products at home.

History

The Party’s Interests Comes First

Joseph Torigian’s biography of Xi Zhongxun reveals the CCP as simultaneously a religious organization and mafia — where suffering paradoxically deepens loyalty and persecution is a badge of honor. Our epic two-part interview explores the life of Xi Zhongxun, father of Xi Jinping, from his life as a young revolutionary to his purge and eventual rehabilitation.

*The Long Shadow of Soviet Dissent: Disobedience from Moscow to Beijing

This ChinaTalk episode with historian Ben Nathans and longtime reporter Ian Johnson explores how Soviet dissidents built a moral and intellectual movement by demanding that the USSR live up to its own laws — a strategy pioneered by mathematician Alexander Volpin that later echoed in China’s rights-defense (维权) activism. Through episodes like the 1966 Sinyavsky-Daniel trial, dissidents transformed “socialist legality” and show trials into moral theater, using underground samizdat networks to expose the state’s hypocrisy and preserve truth.

The Pacific War

We explore Ian Toll’s incredibly expressive Pacific War trilogy, examining both his innovative narrative techniques and strategic questions about WWII’s Pacific theater. The conversation covers whether Allied victory was predetermined after Pearl Harbor, how Japan’s domestic political instability drove its military aggression abroad, the evolution of kamikaze tactics as a resource-scarcity solution, and the crucial role of media management in shaping military leaders like MacArthur and Halsey into national heroes. Part 1 and Part 2 here.

Xi and Putin Weaponize WWII’s Legacy

This article by Joseph Torigian examines how Xi and Putin have leveraged the 80th anniversary of WWII’s end to legitimize authoritarianism and territorial expansion from Yalta to Kaohsiung. Both leaders lost family in the war, and now view themselves as inheritors of an unfinished struggle against Western hegemonic forces. Yet their instrumental use of history — through censorship, patriotic education, and civilizational rhetoric — carries risks. As Russia suffers from war fatigue, brain drain, and demographic decline, and China must manage the tension between anti-Western signaling and its dependence on Western trade.

Taiwan Confronts its WWII Legacy

This article by Jordyn Haime examines Taiwan’s fraught relationship with its WWII history — - while the ROC did the majority of the fighting against Japan in the mainland, over 200,000 Taiwanese served in Japan’s Imperial Army as colonial subjects, and 2,000 Taiwanese women were enslaved as “comfort women.” While Taiwan’s DPP government celebrated the anniversary by praising the liberal international order, Haime attended the non-governmental memorial in Kaohsiung honoring the Taiwanese who fought under Japan. After the KMT takeover in 1945, these veterans were politically “forgotten” during 38 years of martial law to avoid labeling them as Han traitors (漢奸). Taiwan’s democratization has reopened space for confronting these contradictions, but Haime argues that achieving true transitional justice will require acknowledging Taiwan’s role in supporting the Japanese war effort.

Taiwan, Ukraine, and the Future of War

*Closing the Taiwan Strait Deterrence Gap: Lessons from Air University Wargaming

Air University’s extensive 2023-2024 wargames challenge the conventional wisdom that Taiwan cannot defend itself without direct US intervention. The study found that a $14.6 billion force modernization centered on asymmetric capabilities could destroy up to 75% of PLA amphibious assets and “stop an invasion cold.” The optimal force design abandons prestige platforms indigenous submarines, Abrams tanks, and large warships in favor of 7 XQ-58 drone squadrons ($756M), 20 Chien Hsiang anti-radar drone squadrons ($2.54B), layered air defense systems ($7B), 30 Kuang Hua VI missile boats ($369M), 300 “Sea Baby” and 400 “Jet Ski” unmanned surface vessels ($166M), 200 unmanned underwater vehicles ($100M), 400 Hsiung Feng-III/IIE anti-ship missiles ($1.7B), and enhanced space/cyber ($2B). This strategy targets PLA’s two-phase invasion plan with simultaneous swarms of aerial, surface, and subsurface drones plus subsonic/supersonic missile salvos that “no fleet in history” could counter. Taiwan’s reported $20 billion supplemental defense budget now under Legislative Yuan consideration appears aligned with these asymmetric recommendations, representing potentially “the most decisive move in that direction in modern Taiwan history” if passed.

*Second Breakfast

The ChinaTalk team has launched a new defense podcast! Second Breakfast brings together a handful of washed vets to talk current events and the future of warfare. For example, our third episode discusses what Ukraine and Lebanon teach us about the U.S.’s blind spots, why the U.S. homeland is vulnerable to adversary attacks and cyber sabotage, and whether Taiwan’s semiconductor “shield” is a deterrent or liability.

Read a transcript with some highlights here or check out the full playlist on YouTube.

Deterring a Taiwan Invasion: Lessons from Imperial Japan

Imperial Japan’s 1944–45 defense plan for Taiwan, Operation Sho-2Go, rapidly transformed the island from a logistics hub into a fortress. Amid fierce resource jockeying, this posture convinced US planners that invading Taiwan (Operation Causeway) would be far costlier than taking Okinawa. Drawing on Japanese-language archives, JASDF Col. Hirokazu Honda shows Sho-2Go’s mix of force buildup, concealment, and asymmetric shock as the key to deterrence. The piece argues modern Taiwan can adapt these lessons: rapidly scale active/reserve forces, expand subterranean and redundant C2 infrastructure, prioritize mass asymmetric systems over exquisite platforms, and signal resolve — proving credible deterrence is achievable even under adversary air/sea superiority.

Robotics

Why Robots are Coming

Robotics researcher Ryan Julian outlines the near-term trajectory of general-purpose robots, arguing that widespread deployment in logistics, material handling, and light manufacturing is “baked in” over the next 3-5 years. Unlike self-driving cars, industrial robots can provide linear utility at partial autonomy (50% labor reduction still creates massive value), allowing faster deployment in commercial spaces where safety bars are lower. Julian predicts hundreds of thousands to millions of industrial robots within a decade, followed by more dexterous manufacturing tasks (bolts, wiring harnesses) in 7-10 years.

DeepSeek didn’t spring from nowhere,

argues: it grew from Hangzhou’s distinctive ecosystem that empowers private firms without classic Silicon Valley ingredients like deep VC pools and elite university clusters. Hangzhou hosts a budding tech scene — the “six little dragons” (Unitree, Deep Robotics, Game Science, BrainCo, Manycore Tech, plus Alibaba) — but this piece argues that Hangzhou’s edge is “flexible governance,” where officials act like facilitators that fast-track IP, smooth out licensing agreements, and solve practical problems for small, scrappy companies.

Decoupling and Export Controls

Smuggling Nvidia GPUs to China

Gamers Nexus editor Steve Burke unearthed the complete GPU smuggling supply chain from the US to mainland China in a three-hour YouTube documentary, contradicting Nvidia’s claims that GPU smuggling is a “non-starter.” Burke interviewed US-based Chinese buyers purchasing export-controlled chips on Craigslist, Chinese middlemen who aren’t even sure which chips are banned, repair shops, and university researchers using smuggled A100s. This episode is packed with crazy characters — definitely worth revisiting if you missed it the first time.

The full documentary is now available on YouTube (after initially being removed via DMCA).

*MP Materials, Intel, and Sovereign Wealth Funds

In this podcast, Daleep Singh, Peter Harrell, and Arnab Datta argue that critical minerals markets are broken due to extreme price volatility and a lack of WTI-equivalent futures infrastructure. To tackle Chinese dominance in REMs, the July 2025 DoD-MP Materials deal uses Defense Production Act authority creatively, but makes MP Materials “a national champion… crowned without contest.” This interview discusses whether the deal can succeed and explores alternatives like a Strategic Resilience Reserve or a sovereign wealth fund, and is particularly relevant today as the trade war has heated up again.Modern Japan

Abundance

Dan Wang joins the podcast to discuss his book Breakneck, exploring China’s “engineering state” versus America’s “lawyerly society” through the lens of brutal social engineering projects. Wang argues China’s engineering mindset — treating society “as liquid flows” where “all human activity can be directed with the same ease as turning valves” — enabled four decades of 8-9% growth lifting hundreds of millions from poverty but also created “novel forms of political repression humanity has never seen.” We also did a show with Dan Wang + Ezra + Derek!

Afra hosted a Chinese-language reading group for Ezra Klein’s Abundance with Chinese immigrants — academics, lawyers, AI investors, engineers — who jokingly called themselves the “Ezra Thought Study Group.” They discuss the poverty of the American imagination, China’s bureaucratic advantages, America’s “China envy,” and the consequences of the US and China “doomscrolling each other’s social feeds.” Participants highlighted Bay Area defense startups (Anduril) as innovation bright spots compared with China’s widespread “crossing the river by feeling American stones” approach.

Career Advice, Travel Notes, and Best of China

Jordan presents a practical playbook for breaking into China-adjacent policy, from learning Mandarin to starting a Substack. Expect to be wrong sometimes, state confidence levels, welcome critique, and cultivate humility. Bonus guidance covers security-clearance common sense, book reviews as a low-risk on-ramp, developing long-form depth in your writing, time/attention hygiene for social media, and first-hand tips on finding a niche.

Lily Ottinger takes a look at Kyrgyzstan — Central Asia’s most democratic state, which has seen rapid growth and record-low unemployment in the wake of Chinese investment. Post-2013 BRI projects now dot Bishkek and Osh — highways, airports, a BYD factory, and a mega ski resort (target winter 2026) — while Chinese buses and equipment support public transit and parks. Public opinion, once wary of Beijing and warmer to Moscow, flipped markedly after 2022. On the ground, Chinese migrants are present in mining, restaurants, and import retail, often without Russian/Kyrgyz language skills. Overall, Kyrgyzstan’s boom showcases BRI-enabled development and rising pro-China sentiment alongside enduring sensitivities about foreign labor and elite capture.

Jake Newby, author of the China music Substack Concrete Avalanche, presents his official playlist of China’s best new music. It includes Kazakh and Tibetan experimental folk, Shanghai cold wave, and post-rock with an electrified guqin.

The Cold Window Newsletter surveyed nearly all new 2025 Chinese short-story collections and finds the “no good literature” complaint false: despite domestic distrust of establishment writers, a recent plagiarism scandal, and limited overseas attention, standout work — often by women of the post 1980’s generation — thrives, mixing dreamlike, speculative intrusions and internet realism, with serious treatments of abuse and many long novellas. The top five picks: Shao Dong’s grounded realism (notably “Recreational Dancing”); Mo Yin’s genre-literate, reference-dense sci-fi (“City of Dreams”); Guo Shuang’s sharp class/fandom portrait (“Push Out the Pig”); Du Li’s dense, unsettling nightmarescapes (“The Cuckoo Vanishes”); and #1 Zhang Tianyi’s exuberant, idea-rich myth/pop-culture remixes (esp. “The Beanstalk”).

Polling and Prediction Markets

This grab-bag conversation with Nate Silver explores reputation and legacy-building as a public intellectual, how AI will and won’t change politics, and the future of prediction markets as aggregators of knowledge. Regarding the future of American politics, the conversation covers the impact of bad models and public narrative formation (including misconceptions about DeepSeek), as well as how to shift the public’s political opinions over the long term.

This interview with Domer, Polymarket’s top trader, explores the emerging profession of for-profit political forecasting — where bettors wager millions on elections, wars, and policy moves. Domer explains how prediction markets evolved from small hobbyist platforms to billion-dollar ecosystems offering real-time price discovery for geopolitical risk, yet still operate largely as solo “rōnin” endeavors. He details how traders gain an edge through deep research and emotional detachment, and how biases (including the tendency to overestimate unlikely events like a Taiwan war) and insider-trading risks shape market behavior. Markets can create feedback loops, where wealthy actors manipulate odds to manufacture political momentum, and they now react to news within seconds. Domer argues these markets discipline punditry by forcing participants to “put skin in the game.”