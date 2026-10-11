ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

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Zac Hill's avatar
Zac Hill
8h

What do we think is the thing to *do* about China thinking AI safety talk is fake news? Make credible unilateral de-escalation strategies transparently as a costly signal?

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Abhishek Pan's avatar
Abhishek Pan
19h

Staging sandboxes are where that Hugging Face escape would worry me most. Teams lock down prod egress and then give the test environment open internet because nobody thinks of it as live.

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